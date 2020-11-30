Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $64.88 Million Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,696,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.09% of National Vision worth $64,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $43.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,098.52, a P/E/G ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Barclays raised their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

