Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $26.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,305 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of The Boston Beer worth $26,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.54, for a total transaction of $1,281,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $65,002,673 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $828.17.

SAM stock opened at $901.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $974.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $771.35. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

