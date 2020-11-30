Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,237,768 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $64,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 40.2% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

