Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) CEO Sells $770,480.64 in Stock

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Hoetzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Peter Hoetzinger sold 2,312 shares of Century Casinos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $14,935.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $6.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,390 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Century Casinos by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Century Casinos by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 85,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

