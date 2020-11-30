CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) versus American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Financial Review

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $12.30 billion 1.07 $791.00 million $1.79 13.45 American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.71 $1.92 billion $4.24 20.03

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than CenterPoint Energy. CenterPoint Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CenterPoint Energy and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 0 10 6 0 2.38 American Electric Power 0 1 4 0 2.80

CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus target price of $20.94, suggesting a potential downside of 13.01%. American Electric Power has a consensus target price of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.70%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than CenterPoint Energy.

Dividends

CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CenterPoint Energy pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Electric Power has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. American Electric Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy -9.49% 14.78% 2.62% American Electric Power 12.82% 10.19% 2.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Electric Power beats CenterPoint Energy on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes. Its Indiana Electric Integrated segment provides energy delivery services to electric customers and electric generation assets to electric customers and wholesale markets. The company's Natural Gas Distribution segment sells regulated intrastate natural gas; provides natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers; and offers unregulated services comprising home appliance maintenance and repair services. This segment owns approximately 98,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution mains. Its Energy Services segment provides physical natural gas supplies primarily to commercial and industrial customers, and electric and natural gas utilities; natural gas management services; and physical delivery services, as well as procures and optimizes transportation and storage assets. It owns and operates 210 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana and Texas; and leases transportation capacity on various interstate and intrastate pipelines, and storage. The company's Infrastructure Services segment offers underground pipeline construction and repair services. Its Midstream Investment segment offers natural gas and crude oil gathering, and natural gas processing services to its producer customers; and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of March 2, 2020, it served approximately 7 million electric and natural gas metered customers. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 4,004 railcars, 468 barges, 8 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

