Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells $4,884,548.34 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $32.69 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Celsius by 71.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

