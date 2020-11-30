Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director Sells $9,567,000.00 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CELH opened at $32.69 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 57.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

