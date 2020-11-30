Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,562 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $2,643,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Allstate by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 11.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays started coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

Shares of ALL opened at $104.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

