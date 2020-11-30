Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,777 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 249.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 88,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 62,808 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $152.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.24. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

