Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 66,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.1% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC opened at $306.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.