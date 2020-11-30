Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,860 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after acquiring an additional 472,795 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,978,000 after buying an additional 352,052 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 449,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,740,000 after buying an additional 338,190 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,057,000 after buying an additional 230,866 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $96.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.29. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.89.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on ATO. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.