Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $852,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after acquiring an additional 353,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,965,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,844,000 after acquiring an additional 222,534 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,945 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after acquiring an additional 760,168 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $98.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $102.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $512.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

