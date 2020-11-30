Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,945 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $114.59 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

