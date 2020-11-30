Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,078 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MetLife by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $2,401,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 196,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $47.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

