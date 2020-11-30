Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) vs. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Financial Analysis

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Capstone Technologies Group alerts:

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Jumia Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $180.10 million 15.65 -$253.89 million ($3.41) -10.82

Capstone Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jumia Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -1.88, indicating that its stock price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jumia Technologies has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Capstone Technologies Group and Jumia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Jumia Technologies 1 4 1 0 2.00

Jumia Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 71.54%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -127.11% -112.71% -67.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jumia Technologies beats Capstone Technologies Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstone Technologies Group Company Profile

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc., an education company, owns and operates K-12 private boarding schools in Shanxi and Sichuan Provinces, the People's Republic of China. The company operates 3 schools comprising kindergarten, elementary, and middle and high school levels with approximately 14,583 students, and 1,876 faculty and staff. It also provides high education to its students with focusing on cultural skills in Chinese and English, as well as curriculum. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China. As of December 6, 2016, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Capstone Technologies, Inc..

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.