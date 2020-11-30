Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Campbell Soup worth $64,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

NYSE CPB opened at $49.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

