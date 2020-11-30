Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Critical Analysis

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cameco alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cameco and NexGen Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco 0 1 5 0 2.83 NexGen Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cameco currently has a consensus target price of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 51.04%. Given Cameco’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cameco is more favorable than NexGen Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of NexGen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cameco has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexGen Energy has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cameco and NexGen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco -0.09% -0.34% -0.23% NexGen Energy N/A -9.87% -5.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cameco and NexGen Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco $1.40 billion 2.86 $55.77 million $0.08 126.63 NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$11.70 million ($0.05) -37.00

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than NexGen Energy. NexGen Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cameco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cameco beats NexGen Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.