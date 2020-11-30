California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Financial Analysis

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A Yum! Brands 18.78% -12.42% 17.73%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for California Beach Restaurants and Yum! Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum! Brands 0 13 8 0 2.38

Yum! Brands has a consensus target price of $101.72, suggesting a potential downside of 5.09%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Risk & Volatility

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Yum! Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yum! Brands $5.60 billion 5.78 $1.29 billion $3.55 30.19

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2018, it had 22,621 KFC units; 18,431 Pizza Hut units; and 7,072 Taco Bell units in approximately 140 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

