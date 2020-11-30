Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,161,248 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $30,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR opened at $70.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

