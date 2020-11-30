BTIG Research Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $117.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.
PLD opened at $100.60 on Monday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.
See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.