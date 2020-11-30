BTIG Research Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $117.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

PLD opened at $100.60 on Monday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

