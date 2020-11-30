Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $11,184,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,188,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

BIPC stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 46.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.