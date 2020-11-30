Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Sells $2,998,320.00 in Stock

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 372,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $2,998,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 278,842 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,214,005.48.

On Monday, November 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $1,950,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 264 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,858.56.

On Monday, October 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $995,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $1,004,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $295,355.10.

On Monday, October 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $754,159.65.

On Friday, October 16th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 137,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $994,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20.

NYSE:BBU opened at $35.85 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter worth $85,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

