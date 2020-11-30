Brokerages Set New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Target Price at $34.67

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $45.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

