Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells $30,484,375.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total transaction of $29,871,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.81, for a total transaction of $28,657,031.25.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total transaction of $28,796,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total transaction of $20,364,666.40.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84.

Broadcom stock opened at $394.95 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $399.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.18. The company has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.73.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

