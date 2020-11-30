Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 147,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $144.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $379.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

