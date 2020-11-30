BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $202,625.90 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Wiedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50.

BLK stock opened at $715.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $718.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 40.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

