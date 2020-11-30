BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Acquires $36,000,000.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,600,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BLFS stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 255,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

