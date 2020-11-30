BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) vs. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Head to Head Comparison

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioCardia and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioCardia currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.87%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -135.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioCardia and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $630,000.00 46.36 -$13.99 million N/A N/A BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$31.60 million ($3.60) -0.90

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

