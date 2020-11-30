BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) Head-To-Head Comparison

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and Laird Superfood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.38% -1.13% 3.53% Laird Superfood N/A N/A N/A

88.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BellRing Brands and Laird Superfood, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 2 8 0 2.80 Laird Superfood 0 0 3 0 3.00

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus target price of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 16.36%. Laird Superfood has a consensus target price of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.15%. Given Laird Superfood’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Laird Superfood is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BellRing Brands and Laird Superfood’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million 0.84 $23.50 million $0.61 34.38 Laird Superfood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Laird Superfood.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Laird Superfood on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. The company sells its products through a network of channels, including club, e-commerce, convenience, and specialty, as well as food, drug, and mass; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. BellRing Brands, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products. The company offers its products through retail channels, its own website, as well as third-party online channels. Laird Superfood, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Sisters, Oregon.

