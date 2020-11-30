Barings LLC Sells 901 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,100,075 over the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $402.25 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $437.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

