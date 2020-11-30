Barings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 130.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $32.43 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

