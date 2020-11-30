Barings LLC Purchases New Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 351.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after buying an additional 986,870 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

INFO opened at $92.58 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $95.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.64.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

