Barings LLC Purchases 2,573 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $132.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.