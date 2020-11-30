Barings LLC Purchases 2,064 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. 140166 dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $267.60 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.64.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

