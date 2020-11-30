Barings LLC Lowers Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Barings LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,905 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 1,286.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,198 shares of company stock worth $3,036,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.