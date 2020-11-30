Barings LLC Has $975,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 11.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $148.05 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

