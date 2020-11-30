Barings LLC Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,846,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in DaVita by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DaVita by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in DaVita by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of DaVita by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVA opened at $109.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,132,506 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

