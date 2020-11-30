Barings LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB opened at $44.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.