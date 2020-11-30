Barings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,104 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 9.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Exelon by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,823 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 26.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 175,726 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 4.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 52,323 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 11.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,482 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

