Barings LLC Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $361.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.92 and its 200 day moving average is $304.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

