Barings LLC Acquires New Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $471.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.42. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a PE ratio of 604.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,142 shares in the company, valued at $34,396,233.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $8,132,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.56.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.