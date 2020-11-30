Barings LLC Acquires 9,700 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,945,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

State Street stock opened at $71.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.22. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

