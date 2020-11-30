Barclays Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Shares of CRWD opened at $150.83 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $1,793,281.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,947,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 997,768 shares of company stock valued at $136,817,268. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 469.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 81,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 67,276 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CrowdStrike by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in CrowdStrike by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after acquiring an additional 530,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

