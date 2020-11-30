Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) versus Syringa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SGBP) Head-To-Head Survey

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) and Syringa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SGBP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bancolombia and Syringa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia $6.65 billion 1.11 $935.21 million $3.86 7.98 Syringa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than Syringa Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Bancolombia has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syringa Bancorp has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Bancolombia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bancolombia and Syringa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia 2 4 1 0 1.86 Syringa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bancolombia currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.44%. Given Bancolombia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than Syringa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bancolombia and Syringa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia 4.78% 3.35% 0.37% Syringa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bancolombia beats Syringa Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, and overdrafts; financial support to real estate developers and mortgages for individuals and companies; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides hedging instruments, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, M&A, restructurings, and structured financing; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; and digital banking platform, transportation, securities brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing services, as well as credit cards. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,083 branches; 16,740 banking correspondents; 556 PAMs; 219 kiosks in El Salvador and 117 in Colombia; and 6,169 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in MedellÃ­n, Colombia.

Syringa Bancorp Company Profile

Syringa Bancorp operates as the holding company for Syringa Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Idaho. It accepts various deposit products, which include checking accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and saving deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises line of credit, home equity lines and loans, bridge loan, automobile loan, boat/RV loans, overdraft protection, operating lines of credit, term loans, term equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and business visa credit cards, as well as business loans, including SBA 504, 7a-state of Idaho prime rate program. Syringa Bank also provides online banking services and credit cards. The company is based in Boise, Idaho.

