Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00339.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

