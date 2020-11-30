Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603,589 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.00% of Baker Hughes worth $136,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

