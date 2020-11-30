Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,153 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 270,401 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.01% of Azure Power Global worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 444,091 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $36.99 on Monday. Azure Power Global Limited has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Azure Power Global from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

