Axa S.A. Sells 17,570 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,570 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $28,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $89.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

