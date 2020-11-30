Axa S.A. Sells 146,559 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146,559 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of PulteGroup worth $27,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 172.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 122.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

