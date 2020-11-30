Axa S.A. Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $35,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $263.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.16.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $261.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.